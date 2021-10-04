Appointments still available for Eden COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held Saturday, April 10, in the Town of Eden. As of 11 a.m., 34 appointments were still available.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, April 10, in the Town of Eden.

The drive-thru Moderna clinic is being held at the Eden Legion Post 880, located at 2912 Legion Drive. The clinic runs until 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 34 appointments were still available. Anyone 18-years-old or older is eligible to sign up for an appointment.

To sign up for an appointment, click here. For anyone who is unable to fill out an appointment online, they're asked to call the Eden supervisor's office at (716) 992-3408.