Erie County: nearly 39% of residents have received 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 39 percent of Erie County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the county health department reported Friday.

The county says 354,676 residents (38.6 percent) have had one dose, while 228,096 residents (24.8 percent) have completed the vaccine series.

Those numbers are based on information provided by the New York State Department of Health.

"Erie County has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new COVID-19 cases, and we suspect that more easily transmitted variants of concern are driving much of this surge in cases," Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement.