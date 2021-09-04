NY Attorney General reminds people to report unlawful vaccine charges

AG Letitia James is reminding people that COVID-19 vaccines are free and that they should report it if they were charged a fee.

NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reminding people that COVID-19 vaccinations are free, and she is urging anyone who was unlawfully charged a fee that they should report it to her office.

“As we continue to make progress in recovering from this public health crisis, it is vital that every individual has access to this free, lifesaving vaccine and that there are no barriers to New Yorkers receiving their dose,” said Attorney General James.

James went on to say, “The vaccine is free of charge for all New Yorkers, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. My office is committed to protecting New Yorkers and enforcing the law, which is why I urge anyone who has been charged a fee for receiving the vaccine to report it immediately to my office.”

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all New Yorkers ages 16 and older.

Anyone who was charged a fee for vaccination is encouraged to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General or call 1-800-771-7755.