Applications are now open for Buffalo Bills National Anthem singers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are looking for singers to bestow the honor of singing the National Anthem for the 2023 season.

Singers who interested in auditioning can submit a digital application.

What the Bills are looking for is video of people singing the National Anthem. They specify that they will no accept "God Bless America" or any other songs.

The application must also be digital. CDs that are mailed in will not be considered. Applications can be summited on the Buffalo Bills website. The application will ask for a resume, performance experience, as well as vocal/musical training.