Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

Two Buffalo Bills receivers, a Sabre, and a Paralympian are among the inductees for the Class of 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Bills receivers and a member of the inaugural Buffalo Sabres team are among the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023.

Bills receivers Eric Moulds (1996-2005) and Bobby Chandler (1971-79) will be inducted June 14 at Buffalo RiverWorks, along with former Sabre Gerry Meehan, who eventually worked in the team's front office.

This is the 33rd class for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during a dinner, which will be announced at a later date.

This year's inductees include:

Eric Moulds, who played most of his career with the Bills, before retiring after the 2007 season with 764 receptions, 9,995 yards, and 49 touchdowns in 186 games;

Bobby Chandler, a Bills wide receiver and two-time second team All Pro selection;

Dave Wohlabaugh, a Hamburg native who was drafted by the New England Patriots (1995-98) and started in a Super Bowl before moving on to the Cleveland Browns (1999-2002) and St. Louis Rams (2003);

Gerry Meehan, who was on the Sabres' first team and became the first former player to work in the team's front office, where he served as GM, vice president, and executive vice president;

Adam Page, a three-time gold medalist for Team USA Paralympic sled hockey team, and co-founder of the Sled Hockey Foundation;

Cheryl Bailey, a college coach and administrator who was also the general manager of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team;

Bud Bakewell, Western New York youth sports pioneer, particularly with hockey;

Santo DeSain, an Erie Community College basketball, softball, and baseball coach;

Drake Francescone, a longtime City Honors coach who coached seven different sports over 23 years;

Kara Haun-Rehbaum, a former Canisius College standout who is now an athletic administrator at Hilbert College;

Eddie Malanowicz, a two-sport athlete at the Uni9versity at Buffalo, where he served as captain the basketball and football teams in 1932; and

Otto Orf, an indoor soccer star who later served as goalkeeper coach and assistant coach of the U.S. Men’s Futsal National Team.

Dennis DiPaolo will be honored this year with the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award, which is "presented annually to an individual that has a superior passion for Western New York High School sports."