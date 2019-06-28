CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It's happened again in the City of Tonawanda.

Yet another truck hit the bridge over Young Street, the one that's been hit so many times.

Police say 59-year-old Awil Ahmed of Columbus, Ohio, was heading to a warehouse in North Tonawanda.

Police say the driver actually tried to back out and take off before they got there.

We're still waiting to find out if the driver's going to be charged.

No one was hurt.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Is the Young Street tractor-trailer ban working?

Tonawanda's Young Street bridge a topic of Monday night meeting

Tonawanda mayor bans trucks from using a portion of Young Street