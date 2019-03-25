Three truck crashes over three weeks-- and dozens of crashes in the past two decades-- have forced the City of Tonawanda to examine the safety of a stretch of the CSX Bridge that extends over Young Street.

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis issued a zero-tolerance ban on all trucks earlier in March, asking local police to help enforce it.

Monday night, the mayor and police are inviting the public to attend a 7:00 meeting at Tonawanda City Hall, to not only discuss the success of the ban, but to also talk over some ideas for a longer-term solution.