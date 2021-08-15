Annual Skyride brought out bike enthusiasts from all over WNY

The 7th GObike Buffalo SkyRide brought out bike enthusiasts from all over Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Skyride along Buffalo's Skyway took place Sunday.

The 7th GObike Buffalo SkyRide brought out bike enthusiasts from all over Western New York.

The fundraiser is one of the only times bikes are allowed on the elevated stretch of highway.

It gives riders a chance to reimagine the infrastructure and see the city from a different angle.

This was also the first time riders could bike the route multiple times.