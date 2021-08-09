Skyway closed Sunday morning due to Buffalo Skyride

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Skyway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday, August 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Skyway will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday due to the Buffalo Skyride.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the Skyway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. The ramp from the southbound I-190 to the Skyway will also be closed to vehicles.

A detour route will be posted to direct drivers.