Skyway closed Sunday morning due to Buffalo Skyride

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Skyway will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday due to the Buffalo Skyride.
According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the Skyway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. The ramp from the southbound I-190 to the Skyway will also be closed to vehicles.
A detour route will be posted to direct drivers.
Drivers are asked to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, and obey the posted speed limit along the detour route. State fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.