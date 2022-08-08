Annual Movie Night Summer Series returns this month

The series offers free movies in the park or at a theater and it's free to the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes announced Monday that her annual Movie Night Summer Series is returning for the fourth year this month.

Here is a list of the movies that will be showing, the dates, and where you can see them. Each movie is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The Mighty Ducks - Wednesday, August 17 at North Park Theatre

- Wednesday, August 17 at North Park Theatre Crooklyn - Wednesday, August 24 at the Amherst Dipson Theatre

- Wednesday, August 24 at the Amherst Dipson Theatre The Bad Guys - Wednesday, August 31 at Martin Luther King Park Outside (casino side) (rain date location: @ Buffalo Museum of Science - Auditorium)

According to the release, there will be activities for children for the event scheduled at MLK Park on August 31 between 5 p.m-6:30 p.m.

The movies being shown in theaters will have capacity limits, so moviegoers will be welcomed on a first come, first serve basis.

Donations to help serve VIVE and Project Monda's house will also be collected throughout the summer series. Feminine hygiene, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and hair care products will be collected throughout the summer movie series.