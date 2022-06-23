Movies in the Meadow returning to Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grab your favorite lawn chair and a picnic blanket, the Parkside Community Association's annual Movies in the Meadow at Delaware Park is scheduled to return this summer.

Movies in the Meadow will be held every Friday evening in August. Each movie is screened behind the Parkside Lodge at Delaware Park beginning at dusk and is free to attend.

"For more than ten years, this free series has provided a way for parents to share the classics with their kids, for friends to say all their favorite lines out loud, and for the community to get together and enjoy one of Buffalo’s greatest outdoor gathering spaces," the Parkside Community Association said in a press release.