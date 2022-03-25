Transit Drive-In celebrating 70th anniversary season

The Transit Drive-In officially re-opens for the season on Friday, March 25.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Transit Drive-In is reopening this week!

The drive-in announced on Wednesday that it would officially re-open for the season on Friday, March 25, welcoming back movie lovers from across Western New York. This marks the 70th anniversary season of the drive-in.

In a Facebook post, the owner of the drive-in, Rick Cohen, said in part, "As we enter into our 70th anniversary year, I just want to thank everyone who has helped and supported us over those many years, the families who filled our parking lots with vehicles and memories, the employees who sacrificed their summer nights/weekends/holidays, the contractors, venders and suppliers who kept our business operating smoothly, and the movie studios who produce and distribute the entertainment that is projected on our screens."

Like many other businesses, over the past two years the drive-in adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a safe outdoor space for various events and hosting a variety of events.

"During the peak of the pandemic through 2020 and 2021, the drive-in has never been more relevant, as we transitioned into a safe outdoor public alternative for everything from graduations, to weddings, business conferences, religious services, vaccine clinics, sports viewing events, concerts, memorial services, and of course great movies," Cohen said in the Facebook post.

"During the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, while most public indoor venues were closed all around the world due to public health concerns, the Transit Drive-In was the most attended outdoor gathering place in all of New York State, and possibly the entire northeastern United States. It was a surreal year, to put it mildly."

The Transit Drive-In will be offering several different showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including:

"The Lost City" and "Scream"

"Sing 2" and "Dog"

"Uncharted" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"The Batman"

Advanced ticket sales for the showings will not be available. Anyone looking to purchase tickets can do so by visiting the box office, which opens at 7 p.m.