ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola Public Library's week-long book sale is back again this year.

Readers can fill a shopping bag with books to buy for just $2 per bag.

The library says it is clearing out some old inventory to make room for an educational space.

The event will continue the rest after the holiday and run through Saturday during business hours.