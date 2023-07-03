NY Gov. signs legislation that addresses minimum age of lifeguards in NYS

The aim is to help reduce the shortage of lifeguards at children's camps across New York State.

ALBANY, N.Y. — In an effort to address a lifeguard shortage in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that addresses the minimum age a person must be in order to be a lifeguard at local children's camps.

The legislation requires lifeguards for children's camps to be at least 17 years of age, except that up to 50% of the required number of lifeguards on duty may be at least 15 years old if they are under supervision of a camp's aquatic direction. Lifeguards for wilderness swimming must be at least 18 years old.

"New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer."

"Parents in New York deserve the peace of mind to know their children are safe and well supervised when attending summer camp, especially when they're swimming and participating in water activities. Lifeguards in New York are well trained and equipped to respond and save lives in the event of an emergency. This legislation will keep swimmers at camp safe while creating opportunities for more young people who are interested in becoming a lifeguard," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "Lifeguards are vital to ensuring safe and enjoyable experiences at a diverse range of swimming facilities in New York. I applaud Governor Hochul and the state Legislature for approving this measure to expand the pool of lifeguards across the state. As a former Harriman State Park lifeguard, I encourage young New Yorkers to pursue lifeguarding as a way to earn money, gain valuable job experience, and serve the public."