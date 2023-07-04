Street parking is free, trash pickup continues as scheduled and other information about July 4th in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is Independence Day and the City of Buffalo is issuing a couple of reminders for residents.
First, street metered parking is free for the day. So don't worry about paying the meters when you park on the streets through the city to visits friends for cookouts in local parks. however, people should continue to mark on the street and not on grass or park paths.
If you are looking for a way to cool off, the city pools will remain open on the holiday in addition to city parks.
Keep your trash bins out. Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal on July 4.
City Hall will be closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The entrance to City Hall will be lit up in a patriotic display with red, white and blue lights from dawn until dusk. Other landmarks around the city will light up in the colors of our country as well.