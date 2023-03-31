Amherst woman shares passion for Indian classical dance through new group

An Amherst woman has been teaching dance for ten years, but she says her new group is going to help her dancers get to the next level.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst woman is sharing her passion for Indian classical dance by creating a new group. It's called Kala Seva Arts and Cultural Society.

Bharatanatyam is a dance style Bharathy Ravichandran teaches her students during her spare time. Ravichandran is an Indian classical dance teacher.

She is on a mission to teach the next generation about their Indian roots and culture through classical Indian music.

"I love and respect arts, performing arts, classical arts, and what could bring more happiness than being with people and being social? It's a party basically when you are with good company and good music, dance. What else do you need in life?" Ravichandran said.

Ravichandran has been teaching dance for ten years but says her new group is going to help her dancers get to the next level.

It's not limited to India's performing arts. Others are also invited to showcase their skills and talents, including Chinese classical dance and Latin dances.

"We love to share our culture and our dances with other communities. Teaching kids to dance is a great thing to do. A lot of kids who are born here don't know much about their hometown culture. Dance is one way to show them their roots," said Yi Li of the WNY Chinese Chamber of Commerce. She is also a Chinese classical dance teacher.

Both Li and Ravichandran say it's a way to feel at home while away from home.

Kala Sava Arts and Cultural Society will have its inauguration on April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Harlem Road Community Center, located at 4255 Harlem Road. They will also celebrate Solar New Year.