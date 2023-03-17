Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the Harris-Grieco Irish Dancers

A Williamsville Irish Dance school is getting ready for a full slate of shows for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville Irish Dance academy is getting ready for a full slate of St. Patrick's Day weekend performances.

The Harris-Grieco dancers have seven shows on Friday, three shows on Saturday, and three shows Sunday, including the downtown Buffalo St. Patrick's Day parade.

"We just started. We opened up in 2021, and we've been building and building ever since," owner Rachael Grieco said.

Grieco has grown the studio to almost 100 dancers and three locations. She was born in England to Irish-born parents, and she lived in Ireland prior to moving to the U.S. to perform at Busch Gardens as the lead of the Irish dance show.

Here's a list of where you can catch the Harris-Grieco dancers this weekend:

Exciting news, we have added two more public shows to our lineup… Fattey Beer Co] in OP and Pilot Light Pub]. So here is... Posted by Harris-Grieco Academy of Irish Dance on Thursday, March 2, 2023