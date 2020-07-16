Two people in ECMC following Wednesday shooting

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened near Oxford Avenue and West Ferry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are currently in ECMC following a shooting Wednesday night in the city of Buffalo.

A representative for the Buffalo Police Department say it happened around 10 p.m. near Oxford Avenue and West Ferry.

Detectives say two people were shot and taken to ECMC, one of those people is in serious condition. The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released. Police are investigating if a third person was also shot during the incident.