Buffalo man gets 8 years for attempted murder

23-year-old Joel Dean was sentenced Thursday for trying to kill a person by shooting them multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next eight years behind bars for trying to kill another person.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns also ordered Joel Dean, 23, to undergo ten years of post release supervision once his sentence is complete. He pleaded guilty in February to a single count of second degree attempted murder, the highest count in the indictment against him.

Joel shot a person multiple times in the overnight hours of September 29, 2019. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung. It happened on the front porch of a home on Westminster Avenue in Buffalo.