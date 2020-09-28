Amherst man suffers serious head injury in ATV accident

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 50-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening in an ATV accident, according to Amherst Police.
Police say the accident happened at 6:13 p.m., when the man was thrown from the ATV in the roadway area near Trellis Lane and Violet Avenue, just south of Sheridan Avenue.
The Amherst man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Erie County Medical Center. His name is being withheld for now.
The accident is under investigation.
Amherst Police encourage any witnesses to the incident, or any drivers or business owners who might have footage of what happened, to call (716) 689-1311.