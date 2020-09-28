Amherst man suffers serious head injury in ATV accident

The 50-year-old man was thrown from the ATV in the roadway area near Trellis Lane and Violet Avenue, just south of Sheridan Avenue.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 50-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening in an ATV accident, according to Amherst Police.

Police say the accident happened at 6:13 p.m., when the man was thrown from the ATV in the roadway area near Trellis Lane and Violet Avenue, just south of Sheridan Avenue.

The Amherst man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Erie County Medical Center. His name is being withheld for now.

The accident is under investigation.