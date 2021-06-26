Buffalo Police: Man seriously hurt in Marigold Avenue shooting

BPD says the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday night on Marigold Avenue in Buffalo.

It happened in the 100 block of Marigold Avenue, between Shawnee Avenue and Central Park Avenue.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says the man was shot just before 10:00 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Police didn't release his name or more specifics about his condition. They also didn't release any details about a motive or suspect(s).