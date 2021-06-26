Buffalo man listed in stable condition after Woodlawn Avenue shooting

Police detectives say a suspect fled the scene with the 41-year-old man's money and cellphone. The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night near East Ferry Street and Humboldt Parkway.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Woodlawn Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue, but the man was found about a quarter-mile away near the parkway.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where Buffalo Police say he is currently listed in stable condition. Police detectives added that a suspect fled the scene with the 41-year-old man's money and cellphone.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.