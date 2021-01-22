Fatal crash closes Elm Street exit on I-190 South

New York State Police confirmed that one person was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that affected traffic in downtown Buffalo on Friday morning.

It happened on the Elm Street exit ramp, on the 190 South. The vehicle rolled over several times, throwing the driver out of the car.

Investigators believe the driver had her seatbelt buckled, but she was sitting on it, rather than under it.

"We have seen an uptick of people buckling the seatbelt and then sitting on it as they drive to turn the chime off, or maybe the warning light on the dashboard," State Trooper James O'Callaghan said. "We've investigated a few fatals and a couple serious physical injury collisions with that being affected."

Police had closed the Elm Street exit while they cleared and investigated the crash. Police also had the Route 5 exit to the I-190 South blocked off.

Officials confirmed with Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash that the victim in the crash was ejected from the vehicle and died after falling onto The Buffalo News building. First responders had to get up there on ladders.

"It's a heavily traveled roadway," O'Callaghan said. "What we believe is the driver was intending to exit on Exit 6 and was about to pass it, causing that aggressive lane change, but unfortunately hit the guide rail."

New York State Police confirmed that one person was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.