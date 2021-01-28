East Aurora woman arrested after allegedly giving police a fake name

Troopers say they pulled over the 38-year-old for driving "erratically." Investigation revealed her true name and that her license had been revoked.

AKRON, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a woman they say provided a fake name after being stopped on a road in Newstead.

Troopers say they pulled over 38-year-old Rachael L. Liptak on Crittenden Road for driving "erratically." Liptak allegedly provided a fake name to police during the stop.

After investigation, Troopers say they found her real name and found that her license had been revoked. She was arrested for false personation.