East Aurora woman arrested after allegedly giving police a fake name

Troopers say they pulled over the 38-year-old for driving "erratically." Investigation revealed her true name and that her license had been revoked.
AKRON, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a woman they say provided a fake name after being stopped on a road in Newstead.

Troopers say they pulled over 38-year-old Rachael L. Liptak on Crittenden Road for driving "erratically." Liptak allegedly provided a fake name to police during the stop.

After investigation, Troopers say they found her real name and found that her license had been revoked. She was arrested for false personation.

Liptak was given appearance tickets for Town of Newstead Court for later arraignment.

