Allegany County DMV to start 'walk-in appointment' service on Tuesday

After an initial check-in, residents will then be asked to go back to their vehicles and wait for a text message, telling them a service window is available.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Starting Tuesday, the the Allegany County Department of Motor Vehicles will allow people in offices through "walk-in appointments."

This new feature will be available only for county residents.

While people with appointments scheduled through the county website in advance will be prioritized, walk-in appointments will allow residents some flexibility.

People wanting to walk-in for an appointment will sign in at the DMV with an employee, who can answer general questions and help with service. The residents will then be asked to go back to their vehicles and wait until they receive a text message, telling them to enter the building and that a service window is available.

This feature will be available through 2:45 p.m. daily. Transactions done with walk-in appointments are not guaranteed to be processed that day, with the previously booked appointments taking precedence.