BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox art gallery's Meet Me In Between, the 2020 AK Teens Future Curators Exhibition will be held virtually Wednesday night over Zoom, featuring work from local teens.

The annual program allows students in the area to organize an entire gallery of artwork made by their peers. This year, 20 Western New York area students came together to put on the exhibit.

The exhibition was supposed to be held at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology and the Western New York Book Arts Center, but because of social distancing guidelines, the exhibit was forced to move online. The exhibit will feature 50 pieces chosen from 530 applicants and will represent 20 local high schools.

The gallery said the exhibition explores the manipulation of the human experience and figure.

“During this program, we made friends and brought our ideas together to construct the exhibition," said future curator Katherine Mahoney. "Although COVID-19 interfered with our plans, we persevered in quarantine and created this virtual exhibition."

The exhibit starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. More information can be found here.

RELATED: Solemn Memorial Day tradition will not take place this year

RELATED: Williamsville garden walk, art festival going virtual

RELATED: Juneteenth Festival will use social media to celebrate in Buffalo