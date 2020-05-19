BUFFALO, N.Y. — The moving sight of tens of thousands of American flags blowing in the breeze at the graves of those who gave their lives for our freedom will be missing at Forest Lawn Cemetery this Memorial Day.

A spokesman for the cemetery says the annual tradition of groups such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scout placing those flags will not take place due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, family members of deceased veterans are still welcome to place a flag at his or her grave.

Due to the current guidelines prohibiting public gatherings of large groups, the Erie County American Legion's Memorial Day ceremony for Monday, May 25 is also canceled.

To make sure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered, WBEN Radio will air a pre-recorded American Legion Memorial Day ceremony on that day at a time that has yet to be determined.

