WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Many events across Western New York are being cancelled, postponed or changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including several events in the Village of Williamsville.

The village announced Monday that Garden Walk Williamsville will not be held in person this year. Organizers for the event will debut a virtual format instead, allowing people to submit photos and videos of residential and municipal gardens through social media. The Garden Walk is held annually on the third Saturday in July.

“In an effort to bring the beauty of all gardens to the public, our volunteer committee wants you to share your photos and videos of your own gardens, no matter if you live in the village or not,” the village’s Garden Walk committee organizers said in a statement.

The Glen Park Art Festival is also switching to a virtual format. The festival typically draws thousands of people to the village and was set to take place the last Saturday and Sunday in July. The festival committee plans on working with artists and vendors to create a virtual art show by posting links to purchase their works.

Organizers say more information about the virtual festival will be posted on its website by the end of June.

The Village of Williamsville also announced that its Memorial Day parade has been canceled, along with the 20th annual Strawberry Festival, which was scheduled for June 17.

The village added that a decision will be made soon about the "Old Home Days" festival and for the "Music on Main" event.

