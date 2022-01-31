After town pushback, developers commit to progress at Station Twelve

Company representatives met with Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa on Jan. 26 as the real estate developer’s permits are set to expire between Jan. 31 and Feb. 28, 2022.

The company committed to finishing the first three buildings — one unfinished structure along Eggert Road and two along the roadway between Station Twelve and Whole Foods Market — Kulpa said. He expects those buildings to be completed this year.