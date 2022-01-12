Conversations are underway over future of former Northtown Plaza

WS Development's town issued permits are set to expire next month, and Supervisor Brian Kulpa said the town will not renew them as is.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Conversations are underway between the town of Amherst and Boston-based developer WS Development about the future of the former Northtown Plaza on Sheridan drive.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa told 2 On Your Side the town recently sat down with WS Development to talk about changing the proposed retail-only lifestyle development known as Station 12 into a mixed-use development.

He said they "seemed to understand" what the town thinks is best for the property, which would be a revamped plan that incorporates some residential development.

The town has connected them with some local developers with mixed-use experience to assist them in constructing a retail development with upper level residential.

"Look, we are going to try to work with them if they come in with something that is appetizing for the town, that we know can get built. But this idea of doing standalone retail, it's just not going to fly,” Kulpa said.

In September, Kulpa expressed frustration with the lack of work being done at the site. He said WS Development had gone “radio silent” with the town.

Construction began on Station 12, the planned retail and lifestyle center in 2019. Construction was halted in March of 2020 after the COVID pandemic hit.

While we haven't seen any work in more than a year at the proposed Station 12 site, Kulpa said WS Development has interior work underway at the former Northtown Business Center next door that is set to become the home store, At Home.

2 On Your Side reached out to WS Development to find out what their plans are for the site, we are waiting to hear back.