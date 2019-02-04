CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Ground was broken Tuesday for a new $37 million affordable and supportive housing development in Cheektowaga.

The DePaul Apple Blossom Apartment will have 110 apartments with 48 of them reserved for those with mental illness.

The project will feature three buildings named after apples grown in New York: Honeycrisp, Empire and Cortland. The apartments are for those with incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income with monthly rents ranging from $350-$800.

Supportive housing gives those with mental illness an affordable place to live with on-site services that help them maintain independence, master life skills and succeed in recovery.

Each building will have an elevator, community room with kitchen, lounges with computer access, laundry rooms on each floor and storage areas within each apartment.