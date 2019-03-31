AMHERST, N.Y. — The Boulevard Mall will officially hit the online auction block on Monday.

Bids will start at $6 million, and the auction runs through Wednesday.

Amherst town officials want the mall to be a place where people would live, work and have entertainment options.

Sinatra and Company Real Estate, which has offices in downtown Buffalo, says it plans to put in a bid for the property.

