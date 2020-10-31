'Virtual Octoberfest' takes place in Springville for second time

The Springville Chamber of Commerce held a virtual Octoberfest last weekend and will offer another opportunity to enjoy 'food, friendship and camaraderie.'

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. —

The Springville Chamber of Commerce and Steelbound Brewery and Distillery are holding "Virtoberfest" to benefit local business and community development initiatives.

The event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Steelbound Brewery and online.

For $30, participants get a dinner buffet (served by employees), a special stein filled with beer or pop, and a T-shirt. The event will feature keg tapping and interviews, which will also be streamed on the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.

"This event will help bring our community together to safely enjoy food, friendship, and camaraderie," said Debbie Hintz, Springville Chamber of Commerce's executive director.

The proceeds go back into the community through the Chamber's development initiatives.

Tickets are sold at the M&T Bank on Mechanic Street in Springville and at Steelbound (cash or check only).

Tickets can be purchased by credit card through the Chamber of Commerce by calling phone (716) 592-4746 or emailing director@springvillechamber.com.