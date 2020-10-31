Roswell Park event helps cancer patients celebrate Halloween

Saturday's event, put on by Roswell and the Courage of Carly Fund, allowed cancer patients to enjoy some uniquely decorated trunks and get their candy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer and the Courage of Carly Fund helped cancer patients celebrate Halloween with their trunk-or-treat event.

The Courage of Carly Fund helps scientists at Roswell Park research cancers that affect children who also have blood disorders.

Cancer patients drove through the parking lot and stopped by some uniquely themed trunks to get their candy.

This was the first time Roswell Park put on the event.

"Our children at Roswell Park are often not able to go to a lot of things, even before COVID, because of their compromised immune systems," according to Megan Crawford, a Courage of Carly coordinator.

"So we are constantly coming up with creative, fun and safe ways for our patients to enjoy these moments, so today we got extra creative with a drive-thru trick-or-treat for our patients."

She says Roswell Park got such a huge response from the trunk-or-treat that it is thinking about doing it again next year.