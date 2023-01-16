A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback

"King Josh" mural is on the corner of 24th Street and Allen Avenue in the Cataract City.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"King Josh" is on the corner of 24th Street and fittingly Allen Avenue in the Cataract City.

It was created by artist Glenn Goodberry with help from the building's owner, Paul Kudela, and the Buffalo firm Zoom Buffalo.

This beautiful family visited the new King Josh Allen mural on Allen Ave in Niagara Falls. Family, football and Buffalo Bills is what it's all about! Dylan Daniel 😜 Posted by Paul Kudela on Saturday, January 7, 2023

The mural is of Josh Allen's face wearing a crown, referring to Josh as the "King of Buffalo."