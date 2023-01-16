A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"King Josh" is on the corner of 24th Street and fittingly Allen Avenue in the Cataract City.
It was created by artist Glenn Goodberry with help from the building's owner, Paul Kudela, and the Buffalo firm Zoom Buffalo.
The mural is of Josh Allen's face wearing a crown, referring to Josh as the "King of Buffalo."
Kudela shared on Facebook that the mural is for the kids and for the smiles.