Win Buffalo Bills playoff tickets from Labatt Blue

Labatt Blue has placed four inflatable cans across Western New York for tickets to a Buffalo Bills playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game.

Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans.

The four scavenger hunt cans stand 10’ high and are placed across Buffalo in the Northtowns, Southtowns, City of Buffalo and Highmark Stadium.

Once a group has found a can they are encouraged to take a picture and post it to social media with the #LabattOnTheHunt.

The first lucky winner to find all four cans will win the ultimate game day package which includes four tickets to the game, parking passes, and Labatt & Buffalo Bills gear.

Two runners up will also receive an autographed Bills player item.

“It’s never been more evident that the Buffalo Bills play such a vital role in this community. We wanted to give Bills Mafia the ultimate opportunity to cheer their hearts out at Highmark Stadium with playoff tickets,” said Corey Berger, associate brand manager at Labatt USA.