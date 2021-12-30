Over $900K awarded to organizations to support anti-poverty efforts in WNY

The funding was awarded to The Service Collaborative of WNY and the City of Buffalo to help organizations that combat poverty.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Service Collaborative of WNY and the City of Buffalo were awarded $966,000 to support anti-poverty efforts.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the funding on Thursday that will go towards supporting AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) programs, which help combat poverty in the region through the help of volunteers.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place stress and strain on American families, the aid of good neighbors seeking to serve their communities becomes even more critical,” said Congressman Higgins. “These resources will allow us to connect people committing to national service to positions where they can best address community need and make a real difference in Western New York.”

Of the $966,735 total, $703,080 came from federal funding and $263,655 was from a national service award.

“I thank Congressman Higgins for his efforts to secure the more than $263,000 that will support 15 Americorps/Vista members whose efforts make the City of Buffalo a better place. Working through the City’s Office of Citizen Services, these young professionals work on projects that align with my Administration’s vision to make Buffalo a place of equity, inclusion, and diversity,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The Service Collaborative of WNY oversees national service programs operating in the area like AmeriCorps State programs, an AmeriCorps VISTA program, and a U.S. Department of Labor YouthBuild Program.