Buffalo Dream Centers wraps up Boxes of Love campaign Christmas Eve

The dinner for those in need was Buffalo Dream Center's last event of the year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Dream Center held its last event of the holiday season on Christmas Eve.

To wrap up the Boxes of Love campaign, the Dream Center Hosted a free lasagna dinner for those in need. Volunteers from churches, businesses, and several organizations all came together to feed over 300 people, including homeless men and women from the area.

"Buffalo has always been known as the city of good neighbors and I've found that during the pandemic a lot of people have stepped up to volunteer and they want to show love and compassion and bring hope to people who are struggling in different areas of their life during the pandemic," Pastor Michelle Johns.

This massive effort was the result of all the hard work put on by the Buffalo Dream Center and its partners this holiday season.

Boxes of Love held more than 30 distribution events in Buffalo and attracted hundreds of volunteers this month. More than 2,000 WNY families were given assistance with food and toys for Christmas.