91st Street, Center Court pools will be open this summer in Niagara Falls

There are not enough lifeguards to open the Hyde Park pool, though. That pool will undergo a million-dollar improvement project, with hopes of it reopening in 2023.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One day after the City of Buffalo announced that none of its outdoor pools would open this summer due to lifeguard shortages, we heard about the plans for the City of Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

The city says it will have its outdoor pools at 91st Street and Center Court open this summer, but there are not enough lifeguards to open the Hyde Park pool. That pool will undergo a million-dollar improvement project, with the hopes to have it back open next summer.

"We also have splash pads that will be open," Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino said. "There's a splash pad that will be open at Hyde Park. The hours will be the same as the pools, and a new splash pad is going to be installed over at the Center Court area. Currently, the wading pool will be open at the same hours as well."