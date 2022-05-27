Splash World on Grand Island will open its doors on Saturday

The former Fantasy Island will be partially opening for the season. It will be open weekends only now through June 19, before it opens daily starting June 24.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World on Grand Island is slated to open some attractions on Saturday. It will be open weekends only through June 19, before it opens daily starting June 24.

The park will start with the water attractions, then start opening everything else.

Splash World on Grand Island Boulevard first reopened under new ownership in August.

The water park officially opened for the season last year on August 28. The new operators had hoped to have the park up and running by July but ran into a few delays.