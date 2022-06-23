City of Buffalo extends hours at 10 splash pads

Ten city splash pads are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to cool off during the warm summer days, the splash pads in the City of Buffalo are now open for extended hours.

Ten of the city's 11 splash pads initially opened on Memorial Day weekend, now they'll be open a little longer. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday that the splash pads are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.

"I’m excited to announce our splash pads will move to extended hours starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow [Thursday] morning, just in time for the upcoming stretch of hot and humid weather. Our splash pads, which are located throughout the City, are very popular with families seeking a free, fun, and cool destination for their youngsters during the warm weather months," Mayor Brown said.

Last month, the Kensington Park splash pad officially reopened to the public after being closed last summer for repairs. Meanwhile, The Allison Park splash pad on Reese Street is scheduled to open by the end of June after some repairs are made. An exact reopening date has not been provided at this time.

The following splash pads locations are open:

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spann Street

Kensington Park – Kensington Avenue at Grider Street

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy Street

Masten Park - Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best Street and Fillmore Avenue

Ralph C. Wilson Park - foot of Porter Avenue

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Avenue

Schiller Park - Sprenger Street side of park

More details on splash pad rules can be found online here.