9 people displaced after Saturday morning fire in Niagara Falls

One firefighter was injured as crews battled the heavy flames, but they are expected to be OK.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nine people were displaced Saturday after a house fire that happened on 20th Street in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls mayor's office said the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and when the Niagara Falls Fire Department arrived on scene, everyone was out safely.

The nine people who escaped included children.

"They were checked out by AMR ambulance, before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation," according to the mayor's office, which added that no one appeared to have any serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.