Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night.

Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:

Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd (Misdemeanor)

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield after spotting a vehicle with an equipment violation. According to deputies, the driver pulled into a driveway on Ward Road, and a deputy activated his emergency lights.

Deputies say occupants who exited the vehicle got back in, and the driver reversed out of the driveway and almost hit the patrol car.

There was a police pursuit, which ended in the 5000 block of Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria. Deputies say the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran off, and the vehicle, which was still in drive, rolled into a snowbank.

Deputies and City of Lockport police officers chased the suspect on foot, and arrested him without incident.