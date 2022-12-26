Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

Thousands of people in Fort Erie still did not have power on Sunday night, and in some of the remote areas, it could be days before it's back on.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice.

This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.

The ice on these houses looks bad, but the mayor in Crystal Beach said the biggest problem is flooding.

On Sunday, both the Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge reopened.

The Peace Bridge remained closed.