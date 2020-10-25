800 boxes of food handed out to families in Buffalo on Saturday

Several organizations teamed up for a food giveaway to help bridge the gap caused by COVID-19 and feed those who are in need.

The Gospel Temple Life Changing Ministry, Ministry of a New Birth and The Peacemakers passed out boxes with produce and meat to families at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

Organizers say they distributed 800 boxes of food throughout the day.

The goal of the event was to help bridge the gap caused by COVID-19 and feed those who are in need.

"What we wanted to do was show that we do know how to come together and unify ourselves in the best interest of the people so they can bring their belief system back. So we came up with the idea to feed them and to clothe them," said Eugene E. Holiday at the event.