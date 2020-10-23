SPCA to reduce adoption fees for cats 3 years of age or older next week

Take home a new feline friend by simply paying the cat's age at $1 per year.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you've been feeling the urge to add a feline friend to the family, the SPCA Serving Erie County has got a deal for you.

Starting Monday, October 26 through Friday, October 30, as part of the Scary Good Cat Sale, all cats ages three years and older can be adopted for the cost of their age at just $1 per year. The offer includes cats both at the West Seneca shelter on Harlem Rd. and the organization's off-site adoption site.

The adoption fee also includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, initial worming, feline leukemia test, microchip, temporary identification tag, certificate for the new pet’s first physical examination at the Lipsey Clinic at the SPCA or another member clinic of the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, the option of a 30-day pet health insurance plan, and a free bag of Purina food (while supplies last).

To make sure everyone's health and safety is protected, only a limited number of visitors will be allowed into the cat adoption area at any one time. When the cat rooms are at their maximum capacity, potential adopters can wait outside or in a designated overflow area. All visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.