x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Family

Eastern Hills Mall offers trunk-or-treat event on Saturday

From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the JCPenney parking lot, there will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. The event is free to attend.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Grab-and-go food at the Eastern Hills Mall has become a safe way for people to enjoy fair food during the pandemic.

This Saturday, the parking lot festivities at the mall are also going to be a little spooky.

From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the JCPenney parking lot, there will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. The event is free to attend.

This is in addition to the grab-and-go fair food, which will still be happening from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Masks are required when ordering food. 

Related Articles