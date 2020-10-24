Eastern Hills Mall offers trunk-or-treat event on Saturday

From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the JCPenney parking lot, there will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. The event is free to attend.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Grab-and-go food at the Eastern Hills Mall has become a safe way for people to enjoy fair food during the pandemic.

This Saturday, the parking lot festivities at the mall are also going to be a little spooky.

