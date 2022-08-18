Town of Tonawanda Police: 67-year-old man in critical condition following stabbing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 67-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing Wednesday evening in the Town of Tonawanda.
According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Police believe the man was walking near Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:15 p.m. when he was attacked.
The alleged attacker is believed to be a male between 15 to 20 years old with a small build. Police say the alleged attacker was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he's listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6613 or the police department's confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.