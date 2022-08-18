Town of Tonawanda Police: 67-year-old man in critical condition following stabbing

Police believe the victim was walking near Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:15 p.m. when he was attacked.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 67-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing Wednesday evening in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe the man was walking near Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:15 p.m. when he was attacked.

The alleged attacker is believed to be a male between 15 to 20 years old with a small build. Police say the alleged attacker was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he's listed in critical condition.