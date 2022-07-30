West Seneca Police investigating fatal stabbing

Police responded to Edson Street around 11:40 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who later died at the hospital.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers say they found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times on Edson Street. The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

A 24-year-old man was identified as the suspect in the attack and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. The suspect is still in custody and detectives are investigating further.

Neither the identity of the victim or the suspect is being released at this time pending further investigation.

Police say that it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Detectives are consulting with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office on appropriate charges.