Jamestown Police investigating stabbing at the Wine Cellar

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — In Jamestown, police are reporting multiple people were hurt at the Wine Cellar during a fight around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jamestown Police say Codie Swartz allegedly stabbed several people, and multiple victims named him in the attack.

Victims suffered lacerations according to police, but no serious injuries were reported.

Swartz was arrested after a foot pursuit by police and is facing multiple charges including 2 counts of assault in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.